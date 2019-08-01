BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.92 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.65-2.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. BCE has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an average rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

