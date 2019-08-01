BCE Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.72 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.40.

Shares of BCE opened at C$59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$50.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.75.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.