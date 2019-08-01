Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.59 ($93.71).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €60.17 ($69.97) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.14.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

