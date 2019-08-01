Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.61 ($93.73).

Shares of BAYN stock traded up €1.46 ($1.70) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €60.21 ($70.01). 2,741,409 shares of the stock traded hands. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.14.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

