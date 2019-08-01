Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.26 ($79.37).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €60.55 ($70.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a fifty-two week high of €82.99 ($96.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.80.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

