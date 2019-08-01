Barclays Reiterates €17.30 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.31 ($21.29).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.62 ($16.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 1 year high of €24.45 ($28.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

