Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.75 Million

Brokerages expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to post sales of $14.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.90 million. Bankwell Financial Group posted sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year sales of $59.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $60.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $61.75 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 698,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 711.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $222.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

