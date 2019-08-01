BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.25 Million

Brokerages expect BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to announce sales of $15.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $15.20 million. BankFinancial reported sales of $14.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year sales of $60.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.34 million to $60.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $64.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankFinancial.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 27.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 96,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 105,734 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 178,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 41.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $13.41 on Monday. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

