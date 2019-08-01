BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.25 Million

Brokerages expect BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to announce sales of $15.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $15.20 million. BankFinancial reported sales of $14.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.
On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year sales of $60.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.34 million to $60.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $64.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankFinancial.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
NASDAQ BFIN opened at $13.41 on Monday. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.
BankFinancial Company Profile
BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
