Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 1,085,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,889,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $290.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

