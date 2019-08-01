Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBBK. TheStreet raised Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

TBBK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,336. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $556.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

