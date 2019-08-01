Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp 34 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

