Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE BSAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $643.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.11 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

