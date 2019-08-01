BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BDORY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 112,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,937. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

