Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.01.

BLL traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 3,448,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,704. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $675,942.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at $31,087,749.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $182,684.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at $27,826,549.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

