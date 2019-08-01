Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA set a $138.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.21. 4,970,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Baidu has a 52-week low of $106.80 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.91.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Baidu by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 12.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

