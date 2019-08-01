BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAESY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. 143,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 681,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 17.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,828,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

