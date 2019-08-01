Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 588,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.48%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 238,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 44.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

