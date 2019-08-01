Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Axos Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 14,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

