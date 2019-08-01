AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 422,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,789. The company has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.25. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 29.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at $579,056.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8,717.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.