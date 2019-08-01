Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will post sales of $86.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.23 million and the highest is $98.50 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $14.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 485.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $199.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.97 million to $209.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $479.42 million, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $532.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 122.65%. The business had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.92 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

NYSE ACB remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,857,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

