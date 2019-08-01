AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AUDC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $555.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

