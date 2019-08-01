Atonomi (ATMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $407,590.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $407,590.00 and $2,462.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.78 or 0.05763792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,844,250 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

