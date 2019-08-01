Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:AGO traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,622. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after buying an additional 498,139 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,977,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,560,000 after purchasing an additional 93,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $58,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

