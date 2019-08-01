ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.35, 10,040 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 14,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.