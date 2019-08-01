ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.09.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

