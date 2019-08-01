ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.40. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $79.77 and a twelve month high of $129.35.
About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.
Read More: Cryptocurrencies
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.