ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.40. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $79.77 and a twelve month high of $129.35.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

