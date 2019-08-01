Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce $523.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.13 million to $565.40 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $459.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUMP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $25.38.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $426,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,000.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 68,290 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

