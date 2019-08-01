Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $97.27. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $573,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.