Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $12.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $801.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45414.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARNA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,165. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.51 and a quick ratio of 35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

