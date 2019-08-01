Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 308,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,336. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 125.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,317 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 848,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 722,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

