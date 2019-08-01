Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,382,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,133 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,804,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

