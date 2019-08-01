ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABR stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.62.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

