ARAW (ARAW) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. ARAW has a total market cap of $55,027.00 and approximately $53,904.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.89 or 0.05742361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000279 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

