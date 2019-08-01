Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by Cowen in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,927. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 247,261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 637,934 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 384,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,383,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after acquiring an additional 360,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.