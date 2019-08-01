Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $97.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,927. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $98.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 88.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

