Apple’s (AAPL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.69.

Shares of AAPL traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.53. 44,140,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,170,868. The company has a market capitalization of $964.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.12. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,074,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $785,333,000 after buying an additional 550,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after buying an additional 546,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $170,524,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

