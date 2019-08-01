Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.43. 51,986,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,844,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.42. The company has a market cap of $964.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 10,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 58,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.