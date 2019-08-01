Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a $174.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $239.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.69.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.62. 14,759,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,170,868. The company has a market cap of $964.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

