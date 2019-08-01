Apple Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.69.

Shares of AAPL opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.12.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

