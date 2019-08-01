Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% in the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $785,333,000 after buying an additional 550,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $170,524,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after buying an additional 417,421 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $187.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.69.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.12. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $964.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

