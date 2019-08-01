Apache (NYSE:APA) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.79. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,176,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after buying an additional 212,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 280,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 101,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

