Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 176.8% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 694,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after acquiring an additional 443,428 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 252.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,493.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after acquiring an additional 347,887 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 36,404.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 284,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 283,594 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.85. The company had a trading volume of 498,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.37. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.