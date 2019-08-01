Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,131.33 ($27.85).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,955.40 ($25.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,166.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,720 ($66,274.66). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,665 shares of company stock worth $15,132,464 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

