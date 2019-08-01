Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA traded up €0.64 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €76.36 ($88.79). 49,672 shares of the stock traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.37.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.