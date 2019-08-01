Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: CUYTY):

7/29/2019 – COLRUYT SA/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

7/12/2019 – COLRUYT SA/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CUYTY remained flat at $$13.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.41.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

