Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $44.00

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 606.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 77.8% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 404,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.