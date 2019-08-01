Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Copa posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $672.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Copa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,393. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Copa has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 29.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Copa by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

