Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.73 Million

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $26.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the highest is $26.90 million. AxoGen posted sales of $20.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $111.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $112.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.70 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 29.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXGN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 20,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 8,717.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

AXGN opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.58 million, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.