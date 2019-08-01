Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce sales of $45.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.11 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $43.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $178.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.54 billion to $179.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $187.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $186.59 billion to $188.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,890,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $442,532.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,173,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.70. 3,198,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.