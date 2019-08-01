Analysts Expect AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) to Post $0.11 EPS

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AeroCentury an industry rank of 3 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AeroCentury in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ACY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89.

AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroCentury (ACY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.